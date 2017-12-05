Unusual Cause for Canton Townhouse Fire

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – An unusual cause for a fire in Canton Monday night.

The city fire department says children jumping on a bed forced springs inside the mattress to come in contact with a nearby electrical outlet, setting the mattress on fire.

The five children and three adults in the home in the 3600 block of Ellis Avenue NE got out OK.

Fire damage was mainly to the bedroom, but there was smoke damage throughout the townhouse.

The fire call came in at about 8 p.m.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.