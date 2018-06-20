Workers arrested on June 19, 2018 at Salem Fresh Mark plant. (Courtesy ICE, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – No activity was being reported at the four Fresh Mark plants Wednesday morning.

This, after the plants were raided by ICE agents Tuesday afternoon, resulting in 146 arrests at the Salem meat processing plant and the removal of documents from all four buildings.

Most of those arrested are said to be immigrants from Guatemala.

It’s the second high-profile ICE raid in Ohio in the last two weeks.

Immigration agents recently arrested 114 people at landscaping facilities in the Sandusky area.

The family-owned Fresh Mark company based in Massillon employs at least a thousand people, according to its website.

The company confirmed Tuesday afternoon as the raids began that they were underway, and federal officials were inside their plants.

They say they were the first company in Ohio to partner with ICE in the IMAGE program, or ‘ICE Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers’.

ICE acknowledges that in their release, saying they are still subject to ICE scrutiny.