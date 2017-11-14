UPDATE: MPD: Doctor, Shooter at Affinity Had Common Love Interest

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 59-year-old doctor from Dalton is dead and so is the New Philadelphia-area man who police say shot him in a murder-suicide in the Affinity Medical Center parking lot in Massillon on Monday.

Doctor George Seese died after undergoing surgery inside the hospital.

50-year-old Michael Wood shot himself once in the head after firing at the doctor at least twice.

Police say the motive was a common love interest.

Doctor Seese was a cardiologist with Stark Medical Specialties in Perry Township.

He practiced at Affinity and a number of other area hospitals.

Nearby neighbors reported hearing gunfire at around 2 p.m.

The Massillon City Schools were on lockdown for a short time as the investigation began, but they stressed on social media that nothing happened on any school property.

The hospital in a statement says they also went into a lockdown situation, but patient care continues as usual.