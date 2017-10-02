Update: Tom Petty Hospitalized, CBS Misreports

It has been a very confusing day with regards to the news. CBS news outlet was the first to report that music star Tom Petty had passed after being found unconscious due to cardiac arrest. CBS also claims to have received it’s information from the LAPD.

This is incorrect. While Mr. Petty is in critical condition and is hospitalized, his death cannot be confirmed at this time of writing. The LAPD published a tweet saying that “initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources.”

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

Update: CBS News is no longer reporting that Tom Petty has died: https://t.co/aYVcusvSFs — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) October 2, 2017

