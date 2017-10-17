US Marshal Offers Reward for Wanted Ashtabula Killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The US Marshal Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused killer of a 13-month-old in Ashtabula County.

The reward is up to $5000.

Conneaut police and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office say 37-year-old Joshua Gurto raped little Sereniti Sutley before brutally beating her to death.

It happened in a Conneaut home back on October 8.

Gurto is a white male, approximately 5’10” and 145 pounds.

He has what the Marshal Service describes as a deformed right ear, a misaligned jaw and tattoos on his right forearm.

Call 866 4WANTED if you have any information.

Or text WANTED to 84711.