US Marshal Offers Reward for Wanted Ashtabula Killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The US Marshal Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the accused killer of a 13-month-old in Ashtabula County.
The reward is up to $5000.
Conneaut police and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office say 37-year-old Joshua Gurto raped little Sereniti Sutley before brutally beating her to death.
It happened in a Conneaut home back on October 8.
Gurto is a white male, approximately 5’10” and 145 pounds.
He has what the Marshal Service describes as a deformed right ear, a misaligned jaw and tattoos on his right forearm.
Call 866 4WANTED if you have any information.
Or text WANTED to 84711.