USPS: We’re Addressing Canal Fulton Mail Issues

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Wanted: one mail carrier who knows the streets of Canal Fulton.

That would seem to be the ideal candidate to replace a longtime mail carrier who recently left the Postal Service.

That employee serviced the 1000 or so cluster boxers in the city.

Some of those customers say they weren’t getting their mail.

David Van Allen with the postal service says some of it involves new employees on the route being unfamiliar with how the addresses work.

He says you can help if you’re sending mail, by writing out the complete address of the addressee.