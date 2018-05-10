USW Local: Union Metal to Resume Operations Next Week

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Limited operations are to begin at the Union Metal plant in Canton next week, according to Steelworkers Local 9094.

The union has a contract with new plant owner AIAC Group, which owns dozens of small industrial plants around the country.

Of the 177 union members who did vote, they agreed to a 12% pay cut, though benefits will remain the same.

The plan is to initially start with about 100 employees, says the union.

Over 300 people had worked at the Maple Avenue NE facility.

The plant will now be known as the Union Metal Industries Corporation.