CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton hasn’t had an event like this for veterans in 30 years.

The Stark County Veterans Stand Down is Thursday from 9 until 3 at the Canton Civic Center.

90 different organizations that assist veterans will be there.

Veterans can get a massage, a haircut and learn about educational, vocational and health programs, including help on starting a business.

It’s a free event.

There’s a BBQ lunch and a noon veterans pinning ceremony.