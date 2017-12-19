VIDEO: 2 CPD Officers Banged Up in Wild Arrest
By Jim Michaels
|
Dec 19, 2017 @ 6:41 PM
Mario Pratt (Courtesy of Canton Police Department)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Most arrests are routine.

Canton police had one early Tuesday morning that was far from it.

A 32-year-old Akron man is charged with felonious assault on a police officer after dragging an officer who was hanging out of his pickup truck as he drove along 12th Street NW and Louisiana Avenue.

The car crashed on 12th Street.

Mario Pratt was eventually taken down as he ran off on foot.

The officer managed to fire a gunshot as the two struggled over the officer’s service weapon, but no one was hit.

He and another officer had minor injuries.

Pratt was being pulled over for a traffic violation when police came across a warrant on a felony drug charge out of Cleveland.

Here is a link to bodycam video footage of the incident.

Related Content

Saturday: Chapter 128 in the Storied Rivalry
Stark EMA ‘Practices’ for Mass Casualt...
LifeShare Set to Help Vegas Victims
Gasoline Prices Up, No Big Reason For It
Ramp Closures Wrap Up I-77, 30 Project
‘Drive-Thru Rage’ Shooting Incident in...