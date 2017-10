CANTON, Ohio (Mix 94.1) – Skateboarding can be dangerous.

At last check, a Canton teen remained hospitalized at Akron Children’s with serious injuries after hitting his head after falling off the skateboard.

Canton police say the 16-year-old boy was on the board while holding onto a vehicle on 12th Street NW when he went off the board.

A vigil is scheduled for Tuesday night.

The Repository reports the vigil will be from 8 to 10 p.m. on 9th Street SW in West Park.