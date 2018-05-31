VINTAGE VINYL GNR

TODAY’S THROWBACK THURSDAY TRACK IS 30 YEARS OLD….FROM 1988 OFF OF ONE OF THE BIGGEST SELLING ROCK ALBUMS OF ALL TIME CALLED APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION BY GUNS AND ROSES. DOES IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS 30 YEARS AGO? MAN

ACCORDING TO THE WIKIPEDIA PAGE, THE TRACKS FOR APPETITE WERE WRITTEN WHILE GUNS AND ROSES TOURED THE L.A. CLUB SCENE AND THE ALBUM WAS BASICALLY RECORDED IN A FEW WEEKS AND COST $370,000. WHILE THE BASIC TRACKS WERE LAID DOWN, AXL ROSE INSISTED ON RE-RECORDDING EACH LINE ONE AT A TIME, WHICH PRETTY MUCH DROVE THE REST OF THE BAND OUT OF THE STUDIO WHILE HE WORKED.

Most of the songs reflect the band’s personal experiences and daily life, such as “Welcome to the Jungle”, some of the lyrics of which Rose wrote after he encountered a man in New York shortly after arriving there from Indiana in 1980, and “Mr. Brownstone”, which is about the band’s problems with heroin. Lyrics to some of the songs focus on the band members’ younger years, like “Out ta Get Me”, which focuses on lead singer Axl Rose’s constant trouble with the law as a youth in Indiana.

Artwork

The album’s originally cover art, based on Robert Williams’ painting Appetite for Destruction, depicted a robotic rapist about to be punished by a metal avenger. After several music retailers refused to stock the album, the label compromised and put the controversial cover art inside, replacing it with an image depicting a Celtic cross and skulls of the five band members with, each skull representing one member of the band. In a 2016 interview, THE ARTIST Billy White Jr. explained, “The cross and skulls that looked like the band was Axl’s idea, the rest was me. The knot work in the cross was a reference to Thin Lizzy, a band Axl and I both loved.

THE TRACK LISTING ON THIS ALBUM IS AMAZING

AND THE BAND CONSIDERED PUTTING NOVEMBER RAIN AND YOU COULD BE MINE ON THE ALBUM…

TODAY’S THROWBACK THURSDAY TRACK FROM APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION, FROM 30 YEARS AGO BACK IN 1988 IS SWEET CHILD OF MINE ON MIX 941