Viral Post About Child Allegedly Destroying $1k Worth of Display Make-Up

A woman by the name of Brittney Nelson, who is a professional make-up artist, had walked into a Sephora to shop. As she was walking in, she saw a woman and her small child quickly leaving. The child left a small trail of glittery foot prints. While she was shopping within the store, Nelson discovered what she believes to be what gave the small child such fabulous footprints: a completely wrecked eye shadow display. Over $1,000 of product was destroyed.

Nelson took a picture of what she saw, and posted it online along with a recollection of her experience. In her post, she also advises moms to leave their kids at home, rather than bring them inside the store, if they cannot watch them properly. There has been mixed reactions. Some agree with Nelson. Other’s are saying she is mom-shaming.