Volunteer Group to Search for Missing Massillon Woman

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Texas-based volunteer group that has successfully solved missing persons cases before will be in Massillon Saturday morning, looking for signs of Christine Slinger.

The Massillon woman has been missing since August, and EquuSearch is looking for volunteers with ATVs, snacks, beverages and more.

They ask that you be at the YMCA at 131 Tremont Avenue SE at 8 a.m.

Slinger was last seen getting in a boyfriend’s car at her home.

Stephen Stafford later killed himself in his New Philadelphia apartment.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to help with the search: