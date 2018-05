After YouTuber Mark Rober lost his wallet, he decided he wanted to do an experiment to see what types of people are more likely to be honest. The wallets were hid all across the US, in specific locations to test out the honesty between high income vs low income, male vs female, and big city vs small town. His experiment is really interesting. Surprisingly, Chicago and Salt Like City had a 100% return rate for the wallets that were “lost” there.