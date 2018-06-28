Wanna see Fireworks?

From the Canton Repository:

Area communities are planning fireworks and other activities for the Fourth of July, which is Wednesday.

Fireworks displays begin as early as this weekend. Here are events in the Stark County area:

AKRON

Rib White and Blue Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Wednesday, Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

ALLIANCE

Dusk Wednesday at Silver Parks, S. Union Avenue. Rain date is July 7.

CANAL FULTON

Olde Canal Days, 5 to 11 p.m. July 12-13, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 14, downtown Canal Fulton. Fireworks at 10 p.m. July 14, St. Helena Heritage Park, 123 Tuscarawas St. NW.

CANTON

Monumental Fourth, Tuesday, gates open at 6 p.m. at McKinley Monument, 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW. Concert at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

CLEVELAND

Light up the Lake, dusk Wednesday, the Flats.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

Community Celebration continues through Saturday at North Park, 7660 Fulton Drive NW, Jackson Township. Rides, games, food vendors and live entertainment. Fireworks at dusk Saturday.

KENT

Kent Heritage Festival, 9 a.m. Saturday, downtown Kent. Live music and entertainment, children’s play area, food and craft booths and more. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

MASSILLON

City of Champions Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m. Tuesday along Tommy Henrich Drive NW. Li’l Miss Liberty and Li’l Uncle Sam pageant for children ages 3 to 8 begins at 6 p.m. Food vendors and activities for kids. Radioactive to perform. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

NORTH CANTON

Annual July Fourth parade, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday steps off from North Canton Memorial Stadium, heading west of Seventh Street to Main Street, south to Harmon and west on North Canton Middle School.

North Canton Jaycees July Fourth Celebration and fireworks along Seventh Street NE between Dogwood Pool and Hoover High School at 6 p.m. Fun for all ages, including face painting, food vendors and 50/50 raffle. Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts featuring local country artist Ryan Humbert take the stage at 7 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.

ORRVILLE

Orrville Firemen’s Festival is Tuesday through July 7 at Orr Park, 400 N. Elm St. Fire in the Sky at 10:15 p.m. July 7.

PAINT TOWNSHIP

Paint Township Fireman’s Festival and Fireworks, 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Mount Eaton Elementary school grounds, 8746 S. Market St., Mount Eaton. Chicken barbecue at 4:30 p.m. Meal includes half chicken, noodles, applesauce, dinner roll and beverage for a donation. Carryout available. Games for the whole family. Music by John Schmidt and Small Town. Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

PORTAGE LAKES

10 p.m. Saturday, Portage Lake State Park, 5031 Manchester Road, New Franklin.

WADSWORTH

Dusk Tuesday, downtown.