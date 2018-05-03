Wanted Canton Man Fires Gun, Gets Arrested
By Jim Michaels
May 3, 2018 @ 11:07 AM
Lamont Buchanon Jr (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A man wanted on ten active warrants out of the Canton Police Department brought a little attention to himself and was arrested on Wednesday.

18-year-old Lamont Buchanon who reportedly had addresses in Akron and Canton waved a gun around and fired it in front of the mother of his 6-month-old child.

That brought police to the NE Canton neighborhood where he was arrested on Avalon Avenue.

Buchanon faces 11 charges including felonious assault and a gun count.

That’s on top of the 10 charges he already faced.

