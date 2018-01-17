WARNING!!! Tide Pod Challenge Kills

A warning label is attached to a package of Tide laundry detergent packets in Houston on Thursday, May 24, 2012. The miniature detergent packets arrived on store shelves in recent months, touted as a solution to bulky bottles and messy spills. But doctors across the country say children are confusing the tiny, brightly colored packets with candy and swallowing them. Nearly 250 cases have been reported to poison control centers. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

There’s a horrible new trend among teenagers, and they’re dying!

The TIDE CHALLENGE…you take the Tide Pod Challenge, You’ll DIE.

Please warn your kids not to try it and to pass along to their friends that this isn’t the Ice Bucket Challenge, this one is very dangerous. there’s already a warning label on the box, but no kid ever reads them.

Read more from the Chicago Tribune HERE