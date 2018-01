WARNING Winter Storm Coming

A woman passes an ice-covered fountain in New York's Bryant Park, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Frigid temperatures, some that could feel as cold as minus 30 degrees, moved across the East Coast on Friday as the region attempted to clean up from a massive winter storm. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING

Issuing Office: Cleveland Source: National.Weather.Service



A HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 12 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO AROUND A QUARTER OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE… PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OHIO. * WHEN… FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… ICE ACCUMULATIONS COULD LEAD TO POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE. TRAVEL COULD BECOME DANGEROUS, INCLUDING THE EVENING COMMUTE ON FRIDAY. BLOWING SNOW IS POSSIBLE FRIDAY NIGHT AS WINDS INCREASE. TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BELOW FREEZING FROM WEST TO EAST DURING THE DAY ON FRIDAY AND BE IN THE TEENS BY EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.