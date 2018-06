Former NFL player Terrell Owens arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Terrell Owens won’t attend HOF ceremonies in August. Yesterday, Owens released a statement yesterday saying “… After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere.”

Read the whole story here