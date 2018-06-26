We had a Blast in Boston, Buffalo and Niagara Falls!

OK, the last few days admittedly were a blur, as we made a long drive from Boston to Buffalo, stopping at the Anchor Restaurant (the birthplace for Buffalo Wings) and then made it to Niagara Falls in time to see the fireworks!

We went to Boston for my niece Gabi’s high school graduation party.

Birthplace of the Buffalo Wing!

Fireworks over Niagara Falls from our room at the Embassy Suites.

A wonderful view to wake up to.

Alana liked the little falls better…but was ok with the big one too.

Dawn and Alana, pre-shopping picture!