WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings, Flood Watches Up

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Hope you liked the warmer weather, despite the rain.

It’s gone in a few hours, with treacherous conditions possible as the day goes along.

A Winter Storm Warning is up for the entire area from noon Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for 4 to 8 inches of snow.

But before the snow, we could see some ice accumulate on sidewalks and roadways from freezing rain, starting perhaps around 2 p.m. Friday, says AccuWeather.

There’s also a Flood Watch in effect for Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Portage Counties through Saturday.

Many schools, businesses and organizations are changing their schedules on Friday. Check Out our Closings and Delays Page: CLICK HERE