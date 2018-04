GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – Last month was white and wet.

Not so much for the amount of snow and rain, but the number of days we had it.

At CAK, snow- and rainfall averaged just above normal, but there were 14 days out of 31 with snow and 8 with rain, based on the monthly stats

There was 3.09 inches of liquid-equivalent precipitation for the month, just .11 inches above normal.

We’re at 47 inches of snow for the season.

The temperature averaged 34.4 degrees, which is over 3 degrees below normal.