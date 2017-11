Cindy Gottlieb of Missouri Valley, Iowa, adds a pin on the map that shows where visitors to view the eclipse in Falls City, Neb., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, came from. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The Thrillist website ranked the 50 states in order of their contribution to the country based on factors such as physical beauty, inventions, food and drink. Surprisingly, Florida was ranked last. The say that ‘Florida’s awful resume’ put it last of all the states. They refer to all the weird crimes that happen there and that is the reason for the bad ranking. Ohio was ranked only 2 spots higher than Florida.

Michigan, Maine, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Louisiana were at the top of the list.