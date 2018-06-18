Wedding/Golf/Imagine Dragons Concert

Wow, what a Father’s Day Weekend I had. Saturday was a blur with Joe and Megan’s wedding at Bella Amore in Dennison. What an amazing property Ryan has put together. This is going to be THEE place to hold your wedding, complete with an outdoor venue for your ceremony, spectacular patio with fountain, fire pit and stone ice chest, covered patio with seating for 250 and an amazing reception area. This was an all day event with setup from Noon-3 and wedding and reception until 1AM.

Sunday 7:30 tee-time at Tam O Shanter where we played 18 holes of golf before it hit 90 degrees! I did have 4 pars in a row, before the wheels fell off.

NAP!

Then it’s off to meet the Imagine Dragons at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. I was stunned at the amount of traffic and tailgating going on at 3:45 but thanks to GBong, we we’re backstage hanging with the Dragons, eating drinking and watching a snake devour a frog all before Grace Vanderwaal hit the stage at 7:00. Our seats were terrific as you can see by the video, meeting the Dragons was fast but good and they even signed Alana’s cast. They hit the stage with Radioactive, It’s Time and Whatever It Takes!

All in all a wonderful weekend.