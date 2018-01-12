What’s Good? 1.12.18

Watching Birds is Good For Your Health!

A new report has come out that people who live in neighborhoods that have more shrubs, plants and birds, are more happy in their lives. These people are more likely to not suffer from depression, anxiety and stress. The University of Exeter did a study, including hundreds of participants, on the effects of watching birds and viewing nature. The study found that people who could watch birds all day had lower stress levels.

Send Girl Scout Cookies to Harvey First Responders

The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council is starting a new program this year called “Cookies-4-Heroes.” The program will allow people to buy and donate cookies to emergency response personnel who aided victims during Hurricane Harvey.

NFL Star Donates Books to School

Green Bay Packer Ha Ha Clinton-Dix funded an area in Benjamin Franklin Elementary School where kids can just hang out and read. The room will be called “Ha Ha HERO Headquarters.” Local law firm Quarles & Brady also helped with the room’s transformation.