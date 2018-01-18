What’s Good? 1.18.18

North Royalton Wrestler Finishes Senior Year Undefeated

North Royalton teen Cedric Lehky just finished his high school wrestling career. “Ced” went undefeated his senior year. His happiness was shared with his teammates, and the opposing team and crowd! Ced has down syndrome, but that doesn’t stop him! He can do anything his teammates do. He participates in all team exercises and practices. Ced has been participating on his school’s wrestling team since 8th grade. His teammates say he is an inspiration. He is so popular at his school, he was even voted the school’s prom king during the football season.

State Trooper Babysit’s Barista’s Daughter During Shift

Shantaphae Blakes is a part time worker at Starbucks, bus it also a full time mom. One morning, when she was supposed to open her location with her manager, she ran into a major problem; there was no one that could watch her daughter, Dilynn. Her manager told her to bring her daughter to work and that they would figure it out. Even though Dilynn played quietly at a table, her mother was concerned for her safety once the morning rush started. Enter regular customer State Trooper Brad Marshall. When he found out what was going on, he offered to sit with Dilynn. He stayed with her for over an hour.