What’s Good? 1.2.18

Community Rallies Behind Family Who’s Christmas was Stolen
From Cheshire, Connecticut, a family had all of their gifts stolen on Christmas. After opening gifts on Christmas morning, they loaded their car with their gifts, and went to head to a relative’s house for Christmas. Someone then stole their vehicle that had all of the presents inside. The couple, Tracey and David Maher, have three children. When word got out, the community and the Cheshire police department rallied together to give the family a second Christmas.

Name the Cleveland Zoo’s Three Otter Pups!
The Cleveland Zoo is holding a naming contest to name their new otter pups! Head on over to their website!

Man Reunited with Service Animal After 9 Months

Related Content

Hottest Toy List for Christmas 2017
Bus Driver Fills Child’s Empty Lunch Box wit...
Ten Worst Jobs in the United States
An Excited Fourth Grader on his First Day of Schoo...
Nerdy News 11.14.17
Girl Throws Poo out Window, Gets Stuck Trying to R...