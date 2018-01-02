What’s Good? 1.2.18

Community Rallies Behind Family Who’s Christmas was Stolen

From Cheshire, Connecticut, a family had all of their gifts stolen on Christmas. After opening gifts on Christmas morning, they loaded their car with their gifts, and went to head to a relative’s house for Christmas. Someone then stole their vehicle that had all of the presents inside. The couple, Tracey and David Maher, have three children. When word got out, the community and the Cheshire police department rallied together to give the family a second Christmas.

Name the Cleveland Zoo’s Three Otter Pups!

The Cleveland Zoo is holding a naming contest to name their new otter pups! Head on over to their website!

Man Reunited with Service Animal After 9 Months

