What’s Good? 1.26.17

USPS Saves Woman From Scam

Debbie Mathis’s mother informed her that she had won a Publisher’s Clearinghouse, for $100,000. All her mother had to do was mail $500 to the man she was talking on the phone with. Mathis immediately knew that her mother fell for a scam. Her mother had sent it overnight, making it so the package actually had a tracking number. They notified USPS and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Together, they were able to locate the package before it was delivered to the scammer.

New Zealanders are Knitting for the Needy

Inspired by the announcement of their Prime Minister’s pregnancy, citizens of New Zealand have started knitting baby clothes. But these clothes are not destined for the Prime Minister’s baby. They are going to be sent to people in need. It has started a nationwide movement of knitting baby clothes in honor of Prime Minister Jacinda’s baby.

Pit Bull Saves Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisioning

3 year old therapy dog Ruby rarely barks. But one night, Ruby wouldn’t stop whining and crying. After an hour of Ruby’s cries, the family decided to check on why she was barking. When they went downstairs, they smelled the propane leak. Luckily, the family got out in time before carbon monoxide poisoning could set in.