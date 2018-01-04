What’s Good? 1.4.17

Couple Finds Out They Were Childhood Sweethearts One Summer (See Video)

Officer Delivers New Year Baby

Andy Cazeau, a police officer from Massachusetts, rang in the new year by helping a woman deliver her baby safely. Cazeau was about to get off of work early, but he received a call of a woman going into labor. He immediately went to the residence to help. He directed the woman’s husband to get towels, and other things they would need. Two officers showed up as well. Cazeau said watching the delivery of his own daughter helped him know what to do.

Strangers Pay for Rooms for Homeless

Jennifer Evans and Mohamad Fakih were strangers until recently. But now, the two are a team that worked together to book 20 rooms for people who are homeless to stay in while it is dangerously cold outside. Evans is a resident of Toronto and was worried about the homeless as the temperatures started to drop. Due to a miscommunication, many thought shelters in the area were at capacity. Because of this, good samaritans, including Evans, started paying for hotel rooms for the homeless, and encouraged others to do the same. Fakih, who is the owner of food chain Paramount Fine Foods, got in touch with her. Together, the two of them put 18 pairs of people in hotel rooms in two days.