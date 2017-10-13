What’s Good? 10.13.17

Child from Tuscarawas County asks for donations to humane society for birthday:

For Kyra’s 11th birthday, she didn’t want gifts, per say. She wanted people to give her items she could donate to the Tuscarawas County humane society. She asked for treats, dental items, and food that she could donate.

Drinking beer for charity:

A brewery in southern Florida has come up with a creative way to raise money for recovery efforts for the Florida Keys! Funky Buddha has created a new beer; Florida Rebuilds. All sales will be donated to the nonprofit Children of Restaurant Employees.

Groomer gave dogs free haircuts to help get them adopted:

How sweet! Mark Imhof, aka “The Dog Guy,” is a pet groomer in NYC. For two years, he has been giving free haircuts to pooches up for adoption. So they will look their best when they meet their fur-ever family.