What’s Good? 10.17.17

Students Raise Money for Teacher

Two students created a Go-Fund Me account for one of their substitute teachers, after they discovered he was working to raise money for cataract and dental surgery for his wife. Their goal was $500. They raised almost $14,000!

Runner Helps Competitor

18 year old Megan Erickson was competing in a cross country race. Nearing the finish, she saw a fellow runner, Emma Bixler, collapse to the ground. Because she helped another runner, she was disqualified. Part of the national rules says if you stop to help a fallen athlete, you affect the outcome of the race. Erickson knew this, and still chose to help Bixler.

Stranger Buys Budget Strapped Mom Candle She Wants

Erin Bennett, a busy mom of four, grabbed a pumpkin spice candle on her way to the checkout. Once she was purchasing her items, it turned out she did not have the money for the candle. When she told the cashier she was running to put it back, a kind stranger behind her bought the candle for her.