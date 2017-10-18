What’s Good? 10.18.17

Woman Saves Man in Wheelchair

A man in a wheelchair was being pushed across train tracks by his wife. Suddenly, the signal that a train was coming started going off. The wheelchair got stuck, and his wife couldn’t get him free. A woman passerby say this, and ran over to free the man. Eventually she was joined by others. There were able to pull him out just in time.

Clyde the Dog was Saved from Euthanasia

Clyde was brought into a shelter here in Ohio. He had a gigantic tumor that dragged on the floor. His owner told the shelter to put him down. The shelter refused. They took Clyde, removed his tumor, and are now watching over him as he heals. Hopefully he will find his new home soon!

Firefighters Act Out Dirty Dancing for Safety Video

Always make sure to test your smoke alarm!