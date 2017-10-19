What’s Good? 10.19.17

6 Year Old Gives Donuts to Officers to Say Thanks

A 6 year old handed not oen dozen, or even two dozens, but 100 donuts to police officers! His name is Oliver, and he’s from Kansas. His love for officers began when he was given an officer uniform and matching bike. Since then he has admired police officers. The police officers in his area have always been nice to Oliver (one even giving him patches), so Oliver wanted to do something nice for them. So Oliver and his mom set up a donut and lemonade stand outside of his house. About 10 police departments showed up to Oliver’s stand!

Boy Loses Stuffed Bunny, Social Media Users Reunite Them

Five year old Eddie lost his stuffed bunny on his family’s vacation to Portland. He was playing in a park, when he accidentally left Bean, his bunny pal, behind! Bean had been with Eddie since he was a baby. Luckily for Eddie and Bean, Kristin Forester had found Bean after Eddie left him behind. Kristin was able to contact Eddie’s family because they had posted a message to social media about the lost stuffed companion. The two were soon reunited.

People Rescue Puppy That No One Wanted

The Animal Welfare League was surprised to find a live puppy in their donation. But their surprise turned to sadness when they realized the puppy was critically injured. The three month old Carin terrier, soon renamed Sunshine, was immediately brought in and received medical attention. Sadly, the puppy passed away after the organization did their best to save it, and make it comfortable.