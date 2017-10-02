What’s Good? 10.2.17

A young girl was chef for the day!

READ MORE HERE

A grandpa visits and holds babies in the ICU when their parents can’t.

READ MORE HERE

Related Content

Nerdy News Gadget of the Week: The SNES Classic!
Canton Firefighters take Elementary School Girls t...
Ohio BMV Asks Internet to Name New Mascot
8 Year Old Buys Friend New Wheel Chair
Woman Tried to Scatter Mom’s Ashes, Get Blow...
North Canton Girls Start Lemonade Stand to Help Hu...