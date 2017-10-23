What’s Good? 10.23.17

Bus Driver Saves 30 Kids From Burning Bus

A school bus Driver for Hickman Hills school district was honored last week, for saving 30 kids from a burning bus a month ago. His quick thinking, and ability to keep the children calm, helped him get everyone off the bus in a matter of seconds.

Homeless Teen Spends Birthday Helping Victims in Puerto Rico

19 year old Chris Rodriguez spent his birthday helping his neighbors, who are still suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He made care packages for his neighbors, and passed them out. It should be noted, he didn’t do this only on his birthday. He has been doing it for the past few weeks.

Hero Dog Saves Goats and Deer from Fire

Roland Tembo Hendel was faced with a heartbreaking decision; to leave his beloved dog behind so the family could escape a fire approaching their property. Odin, and his sister Tessa, are dogs on Hendel’s farm. Odin was in charge of herding the goats. The goats are the reason why Odin refused to leave. Hendel had no choice but to leave him behind. When they returned to the property, not only was Odin alive, but he had saved every single goat, and had adopted a couple of baby deer as well.