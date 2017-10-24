What’s Good? 10.24.17

Couple Reunited After 56 Years

William Bell and Omega Brown first met in 1955. They were set up on a date, and fell in love. Eventually, life got in the way, they grew apart, and went on to marry other people. In the 90s, William lost his wife, and Omega divorced her husband. Then, in 2016, they met each other again. Omega shared stories of William with her adult daughter, Cyndi. Through a series of phone calls and internet searches, members of both of the couple’s families worked to reconnect the two. They had never forgotten about each other, and immediately fell right back in love. They married October 7 last year.

Tommy Hilfiger Will Release Clothing for People with Disabilities

Tommy Adaptive is the new clothing line Tommy Hilfiger is releasing for adults that have physical disabilities. So far, the line has 37 designs for men, and 34 for women. The line includes shirts, dresses, jackets, pants, and other pieces of clothing.

Pet Dog Helps Girl with Rare Heart Condition

Chloe Fuller is 19 years old, and unfortunately has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome. This heart condition causes her to have an increase in her heart rate after sitting, or standing. So, she needs help from time to time. When she was 14, Chloe was matched with her dog, Ted. She decided she wanted to train him herself. It was rough at first, Ted was scared of her. But during one of her visits with Ted, she collapsed. Ted immediately ran over, and laid on her until she felt better. That is when their partnership began, and the two have been inseparable since. Ted knows over 100 commands!