What’s Good? 10.25.17

A Mail Carrier Saved the Life of a Woman on Her Route

Marie Boyer fell inside her home, and was yelling for someone to call 911… but no one heard her. For four days, she laid on the floor. Luckily, her mail carrier Lisa Sweeney knew her habits. And when she noticed that Mare’s mail had been piling up and the trash hadn’t been taken out, she knew something was wrong. She called the police, and they were able to creak into her home and save her.

Dog Left to Die Recovers, Becomes Therapy Dog

A dog was found in a dumpster in South Korea with her legs bound and badly injured. But instead of giving up on her, her rescuers gave her love and medical attention. A family, located in Arizona, adopted her. Now, she works as a therapy dog to help others!

2 Year Old Wants to Play in OSU Band

2 year old Nolan wants to grow up, and play in the OSU band. He has his own little trumpet, and marching band costume. While donning his instrument and uniform, he marches around the backyard practicing.