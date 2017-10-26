What’s Good? 10.26.17

4 Year Old Saves Man Who Was Having a Seizure

(See Video)

Woman Donates to Police After They Help Find Stolen Wallet

70 year old Doris Rothman-Browning lost her wallet. But Deputy Kevin Murry from Carson City helped her find it. She was so grateful, she donated $2,500 to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

Kid is a Super Hero to Cats

Shon is no ordinary 5 year old. He is a super hero to all cats, and even has the costumes for the job. He discovered this power after asking to help his aunt, Kris Papiernik, who regularly works with cat strays and rescues. It was discovered that Shon had a certain gift when it came to even the fussiest of cats. He could approach the ones that no one else could, and calm even the most nervous feline. He does all of his cat work… while dressed in one of his many super hero costumes.