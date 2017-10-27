What’s Good? 10.27.17

9 Year Old Fighting Cancer Sings for Nurses and Patients

Oliviah Hall is 9 years old, and is battling brain cancer. But she doesn’t let that get her down. Always after treatments, she goes around and sings for patients and nurses. For her 33rd treatment, she even brought in cookies!

Local Girls Set Up Hot Chocolate Stand To Raise Money for Hurricane Victims

9 year olds Elaysia Hill and Jadyn Brooks were challenged to “make the world a better place” through an assignment at school. So, they two decided to hold a hot chocolate stand, and donate the proceeds to the victims of the recent hurricanes.

Home Depot Manager Bought Costume Supplies For Disabled Child

Aimee Mcilroy was touched when a Home Depot manager in NC paid for the costume supplies her son, Jack, who is in a wheelchair. Valerie Baker, the employee who paid for Jack’s costume, said it helped her to help them, and that she couldn’t help but fall in love with Jack’s big personality.