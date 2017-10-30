What’s Good? 10.30.17

13 Dogs Rescued From SUV, Up for Adoption

Rescuers responded to a call that 13 dogs were living in an SUV in deplorable conditions. They had one water dish to share between all 13 of them. All of them were covered in waste. But, all were very sweet and friendly. The dogs will soon be put up for adoption.

Student’s Donate Desks to Victims of Fires

Anova School, which is a private non-profit school for children with autism, was burnt to the ground during the fires in California’s wine country. Enter in the students from All Saints Day School, who left notes in their old desks for their new owners, and shipped them off to Anova. Because every student should have a desk.

Paralympics Athlete Continues One-Legged Halloween Costumes

Sundquist is not only a Paralympic athlete and motivational speaker, but he also knows how to have fun. He lost his leg to cancer when he was 9 years old. But that hasn’t stopped him from being inspiring, and finding creative ways to have fun with his situation. Every Halloween he creates a new one-legged costume.