What’s Good? 10.31.17

98 Year Old Mother Moves into Nursing Home to Take Care of 80 Year Old Son

Wow! Usually, at this age, it’s the kids looking after their parents! But, you never stop being a mom, and this is proof! After Tom, Ada’s son, was moved into a nursing home in order to get 24/7 care, Ada moved in with him in order to keep caring for him. Workers say it is rare that they have two generations of a family in a facility at the same time! The two spend their days together and are happy to no longer be apart.

Family Dog Saves Another Dog

Louie is an elderly sheepdog who lives in New Zealand. His family became very concerned when their 12 year old family pet did not return home. But, when he finally did, he also came with a cardboard note attached to his collar. It read “Louie is the hero of the day. He led me to Maddy in distress under a branch pile. Cheers, Rob.” Rob is a neighbor farmer, who lives about a mile away.

Man Fixes Up Bikes and Gives Them For Free to Kids in Need

Shawn Ortolano runs a charity he started called Spokes of Hope. He refurbishes old, used bikes for kids who can’t afford a bike. He gets his bikes from people in the community, friends of his son, and other generous people.