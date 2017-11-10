What’s Good? 11.10.17

5 Year Old Gets Dream Wedding Shoot Before Surgery

Sophia Chiappalone had already been through 3 open heart surgeries. Before her fourth, she had only one request: to be a princess for a day, and marry her best friend,Hunter. A pro photographer who happened to be a friend of the family heard about her wish, and arranged a fun photo shoot. Since the shoot, Hunter’s mom set up a Go Fund Me to pay for Sophia’s medical expenses.

Homeless Man Wins Dream Place at Cambridge

A 52 year old man, who spent most of his life homeless, and selling magazines to help the homeless, has enrolled at Cambridge University. He will be studying English literature, this is after completing a college course for adults who are seeking to return to school.

NFL Star Buys a Boy Shoes Because he Was Respectful

12 year old ZaMarion was at the mall with his mom. They were about to leave, when ZaMarion asked if they could stop at the shoe store to look at the new styles. They did, and after a minute his mom told him to put the shoes back, it was time to leave. ZaMarion did what he was asked. As they were leaving, a man stopped them and offered to pay for the $200 shoes. The kind stranger turned out to be Chiefs Marcus Peters. When asked why he bought the shoes for the young man, he said it was because he showed his mother respect.