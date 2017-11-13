What’s Good? 11.13.17

Double Amputee Finishes Running Month of Marathon’s for Veterans on Veterans Day

32-year-old veteran Rob Jones decided in October that he would run 31 marathons, in 31 days, in 31 cities. That is impressive! But, that’s not all. He is a double amputee. Jones lost both of his legs while he was serving in Afghanistan. He did it to raise $1 million for three different charities, and to raise awareness for issues veterans face. He completed his goal on Veterans Day this past weekend.

Army Dad Reunited with Son During School Assembly

After being deployed for 10 months, U.S. Army, Sgt. Juan Ramos was able to return for the holidays. But, he and his wife Marissa decided to surprise the kids. He got in later after the kids had went to sleep, so the snuck him in. Then, he hid in the garage till the kids left for school the next morning. That day, his son Eric would be attending a Veterans Day school assembly. They chose that to be the stage for his reunion with his son.

Local Folks Donate Thousands of Books After Fire

Russell Wattenberg runs something called “The Book Thing” in Baltimore. It is a room in a warehouse full of books. And, they are all free! You can take as many, or as little as you want. Many in the community have gone to The Book Thing, and taken books with them. Sadly, last year The Book Thing was destroyed in a fire. People in the community came together and donated money and books to bring The Book Thing back. Thousands of dollars were raised, and over 7,000 boxes of books were donated.