What’s Good? 11.15.17

Bearded Mermen For Calendar to Raise Money for Therapy Horses

Men in the Newfoundland and Labrador Mustache and Beard Club volunteered to pose for a calendar to help raise money for Spirit Horse NL. Spirit Horse NL is a nonprofit that matches mentally persons with their own therapy horse. But, this isn’t just any ordinary calendar. The men dressed as Mermen in the calendar! Whoohoo!

Dogs Save Family from Fire

Border Terriers Poppy and Holly are heroes after saving their family from a fire. Tony Baker, his wife Jacky, and his grandson Jack were asleep. Poppy and Holly started barking frantically. Tony woke up, and at first thought it was his neighbor’s house was on fire. When he realized it was his house on fire, Tony immediately woke up his family, and was able to evacuate everyone. The fire was caused by faulty electric in a neighbor’s attic. The family lost everything int he fire, but feel very grateful to have not lost each other.

Walmart Employee Helps Elderly Shopper

A woman witnessed an act of kindness at her local Walmart recently. While waiting in the checkout line, an elderly man in front of her was given his total. He started apologizing and dumped out a large amount of change. He started to get flustered and kept miscounting his change. The cashier put her hands over the man’s hands, reassured him everything was alright, and helped him count out his change.