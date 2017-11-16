What’s Good? 11.16.17

Dentist Gave Free Dental Work to Veteran

Dr. David Nguyen met veteran David Tyler Harmon by chance at his gym. Harmon decided to make an appointment for a teeth cleaning with Dr. Nguyen. When he showed up, Dr. Nguyen was surprised to see how bad Harmon’s teeth were. There were infections in his gum, cracked teeth, and overcrowding in his mouth. Harmon was in a ton of pain. These problems were all made worse, due to the head trauma Harmon had received while on tour. Dr. Nguyen told him what was going on inside his mouth, and how the cost was estimated over $15,000. Harmon mentioned filing paperwork through the VA to help with costs, but that could take months and his infection needed to be dealt with immediately. That’s when Dr. Nguyen decided to take care of it free of charge.

Astros Player Paid for High School Pizza Party to Celebrate Title

James Yasko teaches AP History classes at Waco High School. Since many of his students were Astros fans, Yasko promised that if the Astros bounced back and won the World Series, he would throw a pizza party for them. He tweeted a picture of the empty pizza boxes, and joked that the Astros owed him $54. Astros players Tyler White reached out to Yasko in less than an hour, asking him if he could give him the money for the pizza. Not only that, other Astros players donated money to the school, so the school had another, even bigger World Series Win party!