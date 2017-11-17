What’s Good? 11.17.17

Enterprise Donates $30 Million to Clean Up Rivers

The Nature Conservancy is expected to spend $60 million dollars on fixing up rivers around the world for the next 5 years. That’s why Enterprise Rent-A-Car’s donation of $30 million dollars will go a long way with helping clean up the world’s waterways. The donation will help restore watersheds and improve quality in the Colorado river and wetlands in Canada and Europe, and reducing run-off into the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico.

Dad Creates Comic Book Character with Down Syndrome for Son

After Chip Reece’s son, Ollie, was born with a genetic condition, the comic book enthusiast started looking for characters his son could one day relate to. To his surprise, he couldn’t find even one superhero that had down syndrome. He was bothered by the fact that there wasn’t even one character like his son. So, Reece created his own superhero character, “Metaphase.” He got help from illustrator Kelly Williams to create a 10 page comic book. Alterna Comics found out about his original character, and asked if they could flesh out the story. He said yes, and raised the money to print the book through a Go Fund Me Page. Almost all 1,500 copies were sold.

83 Year Old Veteran Keeps Promise to Fellow Marine

Back on New Years Eve 1968, Master Sgt. William Cox and First Sgt. James T. Hollingsworth were holed up in a bunker together as explosives fell down upon them, during the Vietnam War. They made a promise that if they survived, they would visit each other ever New Year’s Eve. They kept this promise to each other for almost 50 years. When Hollingsworth passed away earlier this year, he fulfilled another promise. Cox stood guard over his casket and delivered his eulogy.