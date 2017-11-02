What’s Good? 11.2.17

Man Gets Job After Holding Cardboard Sign

Nathan Campbell spent 6 months applying for over a dozen jobs, just to be told no. So, he got a cardboard sign and put a message on it asking for a job. He stood on a street corner and within 30 minutes, he had a bunch of different business cards. By the end of the week, he landed a construction job.

Dad Runs 32 Hour Race to Raise Money for Hospital

After the staff at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital saved Ivan Hollingsworth’s sons life when he was 16 weeks old, he knew he had to do something to help the hospital. He decided to help fund raise money for the Children’s Heart Unit Fund. Finally, 7 years later, he finished his last race in order to raise money for the fund. In the end, Ivan has raised over £500,000.

Bee Girl from Blind Melon’s “No Rain” Video Got Married

She’s old enough to get married! Wow! Heather Deloach, who was the “Bee Girl” in Blind Melon’s music video got married! Her and her flower girl’s even donned little bee antennas.