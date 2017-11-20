What’s Good? 11.20.17

Stuffed Animal Saves Seat for Child Battling Cancer

Audrey Lopez is a second grader in Kate Carlos’ class. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July, and has done through multiple medical procedures to battle it. She is about to start chemotherapy now. Until she is ready to join her class, stuffed monkey Charlie will be holding her seat for her in her classroom. Students are responsible for taking care of Charlie, and will give him letters to give to Audrey.

Kidney Donor Sparks Chain Effect of Organ Doantions

Anna Cuthbertson wanted to donate one of her kidneys to a stranger. She found 64-year-old Joan Grealis while looking on the website matchingdonors.com. Unfortunately, they were not a match. But they were both put into a registry of people who wanted to donate organs, but were not matches to their pairs. What happens in this database is a sort of ‘partner swap.’ If you match up with someone else’s donor, and vice versa, you will swap donors. This is sort of what happened, but how it worked out was a chain of matches happened because of Cuthbertson’s entry into the system. Nine people were able to receive organs.