What’s Good? 11.21.17

World’s Largest Green Bean Casserole To Feed 2,000 Homebound Seniors

Last weekend, the Green Giant company created the world’s largest green bean casserole. I took 6 hours alone to just open the cans! It weighed 637lbs! Some of the ingredients used are 780 cans of beans, and 53 cans of soup! The casserole was donated to City Meals on Wheels, where it will be distributed to at least 2,000 homebound seniors.

Professor Donates Books to Jail

Iowa Western Community College professor Nicole Juranek donated 800 books to the Pottawattamie County Jail. This is her third annual book donation to the jail! She collects books by asking other’s to donate books. Many of her colleagues give to her cause. Juranek also volunteers at the jail.

After 39 Years, Biological Parents Adopt Child Back

Jessica Roth showed up at the court house with her biological parents, thinking they were there to change her legal last name to theirs. Instead, the 39 year old was surprised by her parents; they were adopting her back. After giving her up for adoption 39 years ago, Roger Roth was Marcie Keithley were now signing papers to once again gain legal custody of their now adult daughter.