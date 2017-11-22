What’s Good? 11.22.17

Woman Has Made Over 25,00 Capes for Kids

Barbara Casados has created thousands of capes for special needs children, sick children, or kids who need that extra self-esteem boost. Capes4Heroes, her non-profit web based charity, started after Casados was inspired by her son, Maddox. Maddox is autistic, and sometimes even simple tasks like getting dressed can be a challenge. When he was young, he refused to wear any clothes, save for a super hero cape. So, she started to bribe her son. If he would get dressed, he could wear the cape. And it worked! She makes capes for any kid who wants to get in touch with their inner super hero.

Dog Lover Donates 100 Treat Boxes to Charity

Michelle West found out Avonvale Vet was asking for donations of shoeboxes filled with treats for doggies who would be spending the holidays in a rescue shelter. West had recently had to put her dog down at Avonvale, and remembered how much care and consideration the staff gave to her and her dog. She collected things all year for the vet’s charity drive. Before she knew it, she had gathered over 100 boxes of treats.

Newborn, Mom and Grandma All Share Same Birthday

A family out of New Jersey welcomed a bundle of joy a little earlier then expected. But, because of newborn Micah’s early arrival, he now shares the same birthday as his mom and his grandmother; November 19th. Theresa Dunn, Micah’s mom, was admitted to the hospital and doctors attempted to induce labor. Dunn was having complications due to pre-eclampsia, and doctors were trying to wait as long as they could to deliver Micah, so he could be born closer to his due date. Mom and baby are doing fine, and everyone is estatic that they share this special bond with their birthdays.